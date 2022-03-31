Lawmakers reach deal to extend buy-down of Minnesota health insurance premiums

Minnesota lawmakers have struck a $716 million deal that extends the state's reinsurance program that buys down health insurance premiums on the individual market.

Key lawmakers in both parties announced the deal Thursday, one day before the deadline to request a waiver from the federal government. House and Senate leaders expected to hold House and Senate floor votes later in the day, though fractures emerged in the House DFL majority over the agreement.

The deal authorizes a five-year extension but funds it for three years. The program funnels money to insurance plans to cover the highest-cost Minnesotans, allowing rates to stay lower for the broader pool of people within those plans.

Supporters of the deal in both parties said insurance rates on the individual market would soar by at least 20 percent next year without one. Next year's rates are announced in October, right before the midterm elections.

"Until we find something that works better, this is what the answer will be," said state Sen. Gary Dahms, R-Redwood Falls, one of the lead negotiators.

Reinsurance started in 2017 as a temporary relief program. But as the cost of health insurance has soared in recent years, lawmakers have extended it multiple times. About 167,000 Minnesotans get their insurance on the individual market.

Tensions emerged within the House DFL caucus soon after the agreement became public. The final deal does not include a study for a public health insurance option, something Democrats had sought.

"I don’t know what our caucus is getting for reinsurance," said state Rep. Jen Schultz, DFL-Duluth, who is running for Congress this year.

House Health Committee Chairwoman Tina Liebling, DFL-Rochester, called reinsurance "a bridge to nowhere." Democrats have criticized the program for providing about $200 million a year to insurance plans without addressing the high cost of the underlying care.

Republicans and other Democrats said the deal was necessary to promote huge premium increases this fall. State Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said the program saves hundreds or thousands of dollars per year, depending on the overall health of the person insured. Stephenson said he was citing data from the state Commerce Department.