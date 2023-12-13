Law enforcement investigates fatal shooting at Isanti County home

article

Law enforcement is investigating the death of a man who was found fatally shot in Isanti County Wednesday morning.

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office said a person in a Spencer Book Township home called dispatch just after 6:35 a.m. reporting that someone had been shot inside the residence.

Law enforcement arrived at the scene and located a man dead inside the house. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the victim’s identity along with the cause and manner of death.

The sheriff’s office did not share the circumstances of the shooting but said it was a "targeted incident" and no one else in the home was injured.

No arrests have been made, and authorities say the suspect or suspects have not been identified.

The shooting remains under investigation, with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.