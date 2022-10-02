Dramatic footage show firefighters extinguishing large greenhouse fire in Maple Grove

Firefighters from multiple departments worked overnight to knock down a massive fire at a well-known greenhouse in Maple Grove.

Fire crews were called out around 3:30 a.m. for the blaze at Lynde's Greenhouse and Nursery off 93rd Avenue North, east of Elm Creek Boulevard. As they arrived, firefighters saw large flames and a large pillar of smoke billowing out of the greenhouse, according to the department's Twitter feed.

Video from the scene shows firefighters attacking the flames from multiple angles, with hoses pouring water in from the side and above.

The size of the fire was so large that firefighters say they had to call in a second alarm to bring more crews on scene and a life safety unit from Golden Valley, which helps monitor the health of firefighters. A short time later, a third alarm was called, which brought in crews from Brooklyn Park, Osseo, and Plymouth. Help was also requested from Dayton and Rogers fire, firefighters report.

Crews were ultimately able to knock down the flames but worked for hours to put out hotspots. There was no one inside the greenhouse when the fire started and there were no injuries to firefighters during the battle.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation, fire crews say.

According to the greenhouse's website, the Lynde family has been growing vegetables and plants since 1900, starting in Golden Valley. They opened up the spot in Maple Grove in 1971.