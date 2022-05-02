Minneapolis apartment fire started by dishwasher

A fire at a Lake Street apartment in Minneapolis was caused by a dishwater, according to authorities.

At approximately 8:48 a.m. Monday morning, fire crews responded to a fire in a multi-story residential apartment building at 2220 East Lake Street.

Upon arrival crews found heavy smoke coming from the second floor. A search conducted of an apartment unit on the second floor determined a dishwasher fire had spread to the countertop.

Crews extinguished the fire before it spread to the neighboring apartment units.

According to law enforcement, one adult was treated for smoke inhalation and transported to a hospital for further evaluation. No other injuries were reported.

The unit where the fire originated was deemed uninhabitable.

Advertisement

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.