Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
12
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:30 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:30 PM CDT, Clearwater County, Kittson County, Norman County, Pennington County, Polk County, Polk County, Red Lake County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:00 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Marshall County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County

Minneapolis apartment fire started by dishwasher

By Nick Longworth
Published 
Minneapolis
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A fire at a Lake Street apartment in Minneapolis was caused by a dishwater, according to authorities. 

At approximately 8:48 a.m. Monday morning, fire crews responded to a fire in a multi-story residential apartment building at 2220 East Lake Street. 

Upon arrival crews found heavy smoke coming from the second floor. A search conducted of an apartment unit on the second floor determined a dishwasher fire had spread to the countertop. 

Crews extinguished the fire before it spread to the neighboring apartment units. 

According to law enforcement, one adult was treated for smoke inhalation and transported to a hospital for further evaluation. No other injuries were reported. 

The unit where the fire originated was deemed uninhabitable. 

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.