Lake St. Croix Beach drowning: Hudson man, 20, dies in July 5 incident

The Brief A 20-year-old Hudson, Wis., man drowned at Riverfront Park and Beach in Lake St. Croix Beach on Sunday, July 5. 'Authorities say he and a friend, both unable to swim, encountered a sudden drop-off in the water. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office urges swimmers to know their abilities and use life jackets.



Authorities have released the identity of a man who drowned at Riverfront Park and Lake St. Croix Beach Sunday night, highlighting the importance of water safety as summer heats up.

Lake St. Croix Beach drowning

What we know:

Deputies and divers responded to a report of a possible drowning at 6:33 p.m. on Sunday, July 5.

First responders and several members of the public immediately entered the water to search for the missing man. A rescue diver from the Lower St. Croix Fire Department found 20-year-old Yonathan Gomez-Diaz of Hudson, Wis., in about 15 feet of water roughly 20 minutes after the initial 911 call. He was brought to shore, where life-saving measures were started before he was transported to Regions Hospital.

Gomez-Diaz was later pronounced dead. Preliminary information shows that Gomez-Diaz and a friend were wading in the designated swimming area when they encountered a sudden drop-off near the swim zone. Both reportedly could not swim.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone to stay aware of changing water depths, understand their swimming abilities, wear a properly fitted life jacket when appropriate and never hesitate to call 911 if someone is in distress.

Community reminders and safety advice

Why you should care:

Water safety is especially important during the summer months, as unexpected hazards like sudden drop-offs can be dangerous for swimmers of all abilities. The Sheriff’s Office is emphasizing the need for awareness and preparation around water, especially for those who are not strong swimmers.

Wearing a life jacket and knowing when to call for help can save lives.

The backstory:

Riverfront Park and Beach is a popular spot for swimming and recreation in Lake Saint Croix Beach. Incidents like this highlight the risks that can come with even designated swimming areas.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional details about the friend who was with Gomez-Diaz or whether any other factors contributed to the drowning.