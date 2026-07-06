Minnesota weather: Severe storms bring golf ball hail, tornado reported near Detroit Lakes

The Brief Severe storms with golf-ball-size hail and strong winds moved across Minnesota on Monday. A reportedly observed tornado touched down near Detroit Lakes. The Twin Cities may see rain, but storms are not expected to stay severe in the metro.



Storms bringing hail, strong winds and a reported tornado have moved across parts of Minnesota, bringing a night of severe weather to many communities.

Severe storms move across Minnesota

What we know:

Storms tracked from the northwest to the southeast across the state, with reports of golf-ball-sized hail, winds between 70 and 80 mph and one reported tornado on the ground near Detroit Lakes.

While the most intense storms were to the northwest, the severe thunderstorm watch shifted as the storms dove southeast.

The Twin Cities could see some rain, but the storms are not expected to remain severe as they reach the metro.

Dig deeper:

Even though the storms are mostly straight line wind events and not expected to cause long-track, major tornadoes, officials warn they are still severe and need to be taken seriously.

Minnesotans are urged to stay Sky Aware, especially for lightning and sudden changes in weather conditions.