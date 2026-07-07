Bar Zia mass shooting: 2 convicted in death of DaMarco Fletcher Jr.

The Brief Two men, Arlonzo Williams Jr. and Dantrell Clark, were convicted for the Bar Zia mass shooting in Minneapolis on Oct. 7, 2025. Both face sentencing on Sept. 1 for murder, attempted murder and firearm charges. The shooting killed DaMarco Fletcher, Jr. and injured three others.



Two men have been found guilty in connection with the Bar Zia mass shooting in Minneapolis in October 2025 that left one dead and three injured, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Bar Zia deadly shooting convictions

What we know:

Arlonzo Williams, Jr., 26, and Dantrell Clark, 25, were each convicted of second-degree intentional murder, second-degree intentional murder with gang motivation, three counts of attempted second-degree intentional murder, three counts of attempted second-degree intentional murder with gang motivation and prohibited possession of a firearm.

"This was a disturbing act of gun violence in a crowded area that led to the death of DaMarco Fletcher, Jr., and substantial injuries to three others. They are being held accountable and our community will be protected from them. I’m grateful to our entire trial team, to our Victim Services staff, and to the jury for their service," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement.

What happened:

The shooting happened at about 11:40 p.m. at Bar Zia on Oct. 7, 2025, killing Fletcher Jr. and injuring three people.

Police responded to a reported shooting and arrived to find a chaotic scene. Upon entering the bar, authorities discovered four people had been shot and injured. Among the victims was a 21-year-old man who sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others inside the bar, a man and two women, suffered gunshot wounds that appear to be non-life-threatening. They were transported to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a fight inside the bar escalated into a shooting. When police arrived, they reported being met by a "large, unruly crowd" who were fighting, and requested additional officers to assist at the scene.

Timeline:

Williams will be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 1. Clark will follow at 11 a.m.