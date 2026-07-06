Brooklyn Park shooting leaves 1 child dead Sunday night

The Brief A child was shot and killed in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota Sunday night. The shooting happened at Hartkopf Park around 10:45 p.m. No arrests have been made so far.



A child was shot and killed in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota Sunday night.

Child dead after shooting at Hartkopf Park

What we know:

Brooklyn Park police responded to a report of a shooting at Hartkopf Park at 7300 Florida Avenue North at around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night.

When officers arrived, they found a boy who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made.