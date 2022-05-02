One year after 11-year-old boy was shot, family pleads for help 'Someone knows something'

Ladavionne Garrett Jr. is celebrating one year since his life was almost stolen from him. The 11-year-old was nearly killed on April 30, 2021 when he was hit by a stray bullet while riding in a car with his parents in north Minneapolis.

"They told us to start preparing ourselves for the worst," remembers his grandmother Sharrie Jennings. "This is a miracle."

The 11-year-old was sent home to his family November 1, after six months in the hospital. Since then, his family says they see progress everyday.

"He’s been moving his left side a lot lately," said Jennings. "At first he could just lay there, now he’s able to roll back and forth on each side. It’s a slow process but it’s a for sure process."

While Ladavionne is unable to walk or talk, he’s starting to move his lips and uses hand gestures. He attends a specialized school for individuals living with paralysis, and goes to physical therapy three days a week.

Ladavionne’s case received a lot of attention last summer, as he was one of three kids who were innocent victims of gun violence in North Minneapolis over a three-week period. Ladavionne was the only one who survived their injuries.

There has yet to be an arrest in Ladavionne’s case, and violent crime citywide has increased since this time last year.

"Three kids were shot in Minneapolis. Why isn’t anybody saying nothing? Why aren’t people still outraged about it?" questioned Jennings. "Someone knows something and for you to be able to hold this in for a year- you have no conscious, no remorse, and you don’t know the pain you have caused on our family."

Anyone with information on the case can anonymously send a tip to the Minneapolis Police Department by calling 612-692-TIPS (8477) or using this website.