La Qui Parle Valley Schools closed for 2 days to investigate 'threatening message'

La Qui Parle Valley Schools in western Minnesota cancelled school Thursday and Friday as the county sheriff and school district investigated a threatening message at the high school.

Wednesday, the district announced the cancellations, but did not offer any reason. Thursday, the La Qui Parle County Sheriff’s Department announced on Facebook that it was investigating the threatening message.

“The school district is enhancing their security to ensure the safety of students and staff,” Superintendent Greg Schmidt said in the release. “Those changes will take place immediately.”

The Sheriff said school will open on time as scheduled Monday, March 2.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 320-598-3720.