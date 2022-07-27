Kueng, Thao face sentencing for violating George Floyd's rights

article

The final two former Minneapolis police officers who violated George Floyd's civil rights will be sentenced on Wednesday in federal court.

J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were convicted in February of two counts of violating Floyd’s civil rights in the 2020 slaying. The jury found they deprived Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, of medical care and failed to stop Derek Chauvin as he knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes while Floyd gasped for air.

Federal prosecutors have requested the judge sentence Kueng and Thao to less time than Chauvin but more than Thomas lane. Chauvin got 21 years, while Lane who got 2 1/2. Kueng and Thao's defense got a victory last week when the judge issued a ruling that will result in a substantially lower sentence than the men might have otherwise faced.

The sentencing could renew discussions of a plea deal in state court, where the men are charged with aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter. Their trial in that case is scheduled to begin on Oct. 24.

The sentencing hearing begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

