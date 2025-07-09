Heights Bakery closing in Columbia Heights after 70+ years in business

The Brief Heights Bakery in Columbia Heights has announced it will close on Aug. 1, 2025. Open since 1953, the family-owned bakery has had four generations of workers since it began. A social media post making the announcement tells patrons to be patient if they stop in for a final treat, reminding them, "they can only bake so much in a day."



A staple for morning treats in Columbia Heights since 1953, Heights Bakery has announced its fourth generation of family ownership will be its last – officially closing its doors on Aug. 1.

Heights Bakery closing

What we know:

A social media post by those who run the bakery made the announcement on Wednesday, saying operations will return from a break on July 22, before going dark for good at the end of the month.



"Running a small business is a special kind of challenge, and like any business, while there are good days and bad days, good months and bad months, a bakery is a particular type of physical challenge," the post says. "After spending their entire working lives on their feet, working overnights, dozing through family holidays, working through their own birthdays, and missing important parts of life, it is time … to retire and rest."

The backstory:

Opened in 1953 by owners Dave and Debbie, "four generations of DeShaws and Dotys" have since carried on the tradition of operations at the store.

What they're saying:

"We understand that this may shock and sadden many of our fans, but we also know that we have been blessed with an incredibly supportive, caring customer base who will recognize the people behind the treats, and for that, and so much more, we enter these final weeks with immense gratitude," the announcement says.

What's next:

While the post says they will remain open during normal operation hours until closing for good, "they can only bake so much in a day" and remind patrons to be patient, and understanding, if their favorite items are no longer available when they stop in.

On days they sell out inventory entirely, they might also close early, the post reads.