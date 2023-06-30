Kris Humphries opens Dave’s Hot Chicken, Minnesota’s first location

article

A former University of Minnesota Gopher’s basketball star and NBA player has opened Minnesota’s first Dave’s Hot Chicken franchise while quietly amassing more than a dozen other franchises in a continued investment in the state that made him who he is.

Humphries is the owner of the new location near Ridgedale Center, which is open seven days a week offering an array of chicken tenders, sandwiches and sides in its Nashville-style breading.

For Humphries, the decision was a natural one that hit close to home.

"I’m familiar with the area and went to Hopkins High School, we used to come over to the mall a lot after school," Humphries told FOX 9. "So I thought it would be cool to do the first one near where I used to go to school."

The store is two years in the making, with Humphries making a trip to Chicago to first try their food prior to making a decision to bring a location to Minnesota.

"I looked at the landscape and there’s nothing really like it here," Humphries said, citing Chick-fil-A and Raising Canes as the closest options, but lacking the Nashville-style flavoring. "The most difficult process is site selection, and getting everything approved. We were trying to open a couple months ago. All franchises are different, but I thought it would be a great fit. It’s all about the process."

Operating partner Alex Humphries (left) with Kris Humphries (right) at the counter of the newly opened Dave's Hot Chicken in Minnetonka.

Humphries was drafted into the NBA from the Gophers in 2004, playing for the Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, and Atlanta Hawks during his 13-year career.

But it was in 2008 while still playing that he began investing in real estate.

Now a businessman, he currently owns 17 total franchises.

"Coming out of the housing crash in 2008, and playing in the NBA, you’re always looking for ways to invest your money," Humphries said. "We started with Five Guys in 2008, and built-out those throughout Minnesota. We now have Crisp & Green locations as well, but this will be our newest and biggest project yet."

Always a Minnesotan at heart, Humphries said he plans to continue investing in the state — rapidly expanding the Dave’s Hot Chicken brand throughout Minnesota in the coming years.

"I went to the University of Minnesota, and love it here still. It’s just a natural fit," Humphries said. "Within five years we plan to open 16 more locations throughout the state. We’ll start in the Twin Cities metro area, but from there we will hit St. Cloud, Brainerd, Duluth and the outer regions. We want to continue to grow this family run business. Everyone loves chicken. There’s not a specific demographic – it’s bringing everyone together, and we’re excited about it."

Seeing through a tough goal to its accomplishment is nothing new to Humphries, applying the same "grinder" work ethic to businesses that he did with athletics.

"It’s a process – from day one to where we are today. Like training, every little detail takes so much time, but once you finally put it all together it’s a celebration. At the same time, it’s like, ‘OK, what’s the next goal?’" Humphries said. "It’s like sports, right back to the grind. To be successful at something it needs to be a focus every day. Nothing is built overnight. Get a little better every day and compound work. That’s the same in business. In life, you are either getting better or worse, and I strive to get better. Life’s a journey, there’s no final destination."

Dave’s Hot Chicken is located at 1805 Plymouth Road in Minnetonka, and can be reached at 612-230-6850.