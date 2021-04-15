Kim Potter makes 1st court appearance in Daunte Wright shooting

article

Former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police officer Kimberly Potter made her first court appearance Thursday on a single charge of second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright.

Potter appeared in Hennepin County court via Zoom. Her attorney, Earl Gray, declined the reading of the criminal complaint. She will make her next court appearance in person on May 17 at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Regina Chu, who has been assigned to the case.

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput charged Potter on Wednesday. She was subsequently arrested and booked into the Hennepin County Jail, but was released later that day after posting bond.

Potter resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department on Tuesday along with Police Chief Tim Gannon. The chief said he believes Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her Taser when she shot Wright during a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon.

In the body camera footage of the incident, Potter could be heard yelling "Taser, Taser, Taser" before firing a single shot. Wright died at the scene.

According to the criminal complaint, Potter's handgun was holstered on her right side of her duty belt, while her Taser was holstered on her left side. The Taser is yellow with a black grip. An investigator noted Potter's Taser was set in a "straight-draw" position, which means she would have to use her left hand to draw it.

The charges also state Potter was the field training officer for another officer when the incident happened.