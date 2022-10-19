Kia, Hyundai stolen in Brooklyn Center; 5 juveniles arrested

article

Two vehicles – a Kia and a Hyundai – were stolen in Brooklyn Center Tuesday, leading to the arrests of five juveniles, police said.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department said officers took a report of a stolen Kia Soul from an apartment building on the 2800 block of Northway Drive at 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. At the same time, a suspicious vehicle matching the description of the stolen Kia was seen at an apartment complex on the 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North.

The people in the stolen Kia were spotted breaking into a Hyundai Tucson, police said. They were then seen leaving the parking lot in the Kia and the Hyundai.

Then, a crash was reported involving the two stolen vehicles, police said. The suspects had left the scene, leaving the Hyundai behind, unoccupied. As police responded to the crash scene, a 911 caller said the suspects returned to the Hyundai and during which the suspects allegedly assaulted the 911 caller, police said.

As officers arrived, they saw the stolen Hyundai and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled. Police did not pursue it, a news release said.

The Hyundai was then found on the 5100 block of Ewing Avenue North. The driver and passengers ran eat through backyards toward the apartments on the 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North, police said. Officers from multiple departments responded to help, setting up a perimeter.

Five juveniles were arrested after "an extensive search," police said. They were booked into the Juvenile Supervision Center in Minneapolis.