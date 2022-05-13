Expand / Collapse search
Kendrick Lamar announces worldwide tour after releasing first album in 5 years

By Kelli Johnson
Published 
Updated 12:10PM
LOS ANGELES - Kendrick Lamar is back.

Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3

INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Kendrick Lamar performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 (Weekend 2) of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

After dropping the highly anticipated "Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers," album—his first in five years, which set social media ablaze-- the Grammy Award-winning rapper and Compton native announced worldwide tour dates.

The presale for "The Big Steppers" tour begins on Thursday, May 19 and general tickets go on sale Friday, May 20. See a full list of US tour dates below:

  • Tuesday, July 19: Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
  • Thursday, July 21: Austin, TX – Moody Center
  • Friday, July 22: Houston, TX – Toyota Center
  • Saturday, July 23: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
  • Sunday, July 24: Miami, FL – Rolling Loud
  • Wednesday, July 27: Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
  • Friday, July 29: New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
  • Saturday, July 30: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
  • Sunday, July 31: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
  • Tuesday, Aug. 2: Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
  • Thursday, Aug. 4: Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
  • Friday, Aug.5: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
  • Saturday, Aug.6: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
  • Sunday, Aug. 7: Long Island, NY – UBS Arena
  • Tuesday, Aug 9: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
  • Wednesday, Aug. 10: Boston, MA – TD Garden
  • Friday, Aug. 12: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
  • Saturday, Aug. 13: Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
  • Sunday, Aug. 14: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
  • Tuesday, Aug. 16: Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
  • Thursday, Aug. 18: Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
  • Friday, Aug. 19: Chicago, IL  – United Center
  • Saturday, Aug. 20: St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
  • Sunday, Aug. 21: Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
  • Tuesday, Aug. 23: Denver, CO – Ball Arena
  • Wednesday, Aug. 24: Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
  • Friday, Aug. 26: Portland, OR – Moda Center
  • Saturday, Aug. 27: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
  • Sunday, Aug. 28: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
  • Tuesday, Aug. 30: Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
  • Wednesday, Aug. 31: Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
  • Thursday, Sep. 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
  • Tuesday, Sept. 6 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at San Diego State University
  • Wednesday, Sept. 7: Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
  • Friday, Sept. 9: Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
  • Saturday, Sept. 10 : Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
  • Tuesday, Sept. 14: Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
  • Wednesday, Sept. 15: Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

The 34-year-old rapper has won 14 Grammy Awards. 