Overnight I-394 closures delayed following weekend snowstorm accumulation

The Brief I-394 closures originally expected to begin on March 16 will now be pushed back to March 19 after a weekend snowstorm across the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and will now begin on March 19 instead. You can find more details on the tentative timeline and work being done below.



Planned closures and lane reductions on I-394 in the western suburbs and through Minneapolis have been delayed following the weekend snowfall accumulation that fell across the Twin Cities this weekend.

394 closure delayed

What we know:

The I-394 overnight closures and lane reductions previously slated to start on March 16 have been rescheduled by the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to now begin on March 19.

Dig deeper:

Westbound I-394 between downtown Minneapolis and Highway 100 will be closed each night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning on Thursday, through Saturday, March 21.

The westbound lanes are expected to reopen at 5 a.m. Saturday, March 21, according to the new MnDOT schedule.

Eastbound I-394 will be reduced to a single lane from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday, March 20, through Saturday, March 21, and again each night beginning Monday, March 23, through Saturday, March 28.

The eastbound lanes are expected to reopen at 6 a.m., Saturday, March 28.

The backstory:

Originally scheduled to begin March 16, the closures and lane reductions between downtown Minneapolis and Highway 100 will allow crews to safely work on the Penn Avenue bridge deck.

Throughout the project, the bridge is expected to remain closed until fall of 2026.

What's next:

As is often the case in Minnesota at this time of year, the schedule is tentative and subject to change with weather conditions.

Updated timelines can be found on MnDOT’s project page.