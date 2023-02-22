Keith Melvin Moses: What we know about suspect in deadly Pine Hills shooting

article

A 19-year-old man is expected to face murder charges in the shooting deaths of an Orlando TV journalist, a 9-year-old girl, and a woman in a series of shootings Wednesday in Pine Hills, Florida that also injured a second journalist, and the girl's mother.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a 20-year-old woman was shot and killed early Wednesday. Hours later, a Spectum 13 News crew who was covering that initial shooting was shot inside their vehicle, and a mother and her daughter were shot nearby inside their home.

Dylan Lyons was identified as the reporter who was shot and killed. A second crew member with News 13, Jesse Walden, was also shot and critically injured. The names of the other victims have not been released.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina identified the suspect as 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses. Here is what we know about him.

‘A lengthy criminal history’ — Orange County Sheriff John Mina

Sheriff John Mina told reporters that the suspect has not provided an immediate motive in any of the shootings.

However, he said that Moses was "an acquaintance" of the woman who was shot and killed Wednesday morning. He also does not appear to have any connections to the journalists or the mom and her daughter, Sheriff Mina said.

"The suspect is not saying much right now," Sheriff Mina said. "It's hard to know if he was targeting this news crew. Again, that will all be a part of our investigation. I was out at the scene and the vehicle doesn't really look like a news vehicle to me, but then again, there was a photographer there so that's possible."

Moses returned to the neighborhood around 4 p.m. when local media outlets were preparing for live reports on the morning homicide on Hialeah St. for their early evening newscasts, he said.

"He returns to the scene. He goes to the vehicle where the news media people are at, he shoots both the people from News 13," the sheriff said.

Sheriff Mina said Moses was located in the area and detained shortly after the second and third shootings. Deputies said he was armed with a handgun at the time of his arrest.

"A very good description was given out, deputies located him in the exact same clothes that he was wearing during the shootings and once they did detain him, homicide detectives who were familiar with him from the previous cases said, 'Yeah, that's our same guy from the earlier homicide,'" Sheriff Mina said.

Sheriff Mina said other deputies know Moses from alleged other cases.

"At 19, he has a lengthy criminal history to include gun charges, aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and grand theft charges." FOX 35 is working to confirm additional details and gather additional information.

A search of online court records by FOX 35 News shows Moses was arrested in November 2021 on charges of possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia. However, those charges were dropped the following month. It's unclear if Moses had a juvenile record, as those cases are not typically public.

Orange County detectives are now looking for cameras in the area, reviewing footage, and attempting to track down witnesses.

"I want to acknowledge what a horrible day this has been for our community and our media partners. I work closely with all of you and know many of you and know the very difficult job that you do and also the very important job that you do for our community," he said.