Rescue crews in Kandiyohi County needed to be rescued themselves after their boat overturned during a training exercise on Sunday, the sheriff's office reports.

Sheriff's deputies responded shortly after 1 p.m. for the report of a boat overturned on Green Lake near the Olde Mill Inn Resort. Deputies say, as they responded, they learned the boat involved was with the rescue squad.

The sheriff's office says the rescue squad was conducting a hovercraft ice water training operation during the time of the accident. Deputies say the crew was moving across lake ice toward open water when the boat entered the water at an angle and flipped over.

Everyone inside the boat was able to get out of the water and onto the boat to await help. The three team members were transported to Rice Hospital with minor injuries, the sheriff's office adds.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the incident.