Kamala Harris to accept presidential nomination on final night of DNC: How to watch

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to close out the Democratic National Convention by accepting the presidential nomination Thursday night.

How to watch

It’s the fourth and final day of the National Democratic Convention on Thursday, and FOX 9 has you covered.

Harris is expected to give the keynote address on Thursday evening. You can watch her full speech on FOX 9, FOX LOCAL and stream it live in the player above.

What to expect?

The theme of the final night is "For Our Future."

The headline speaker will be Vice President Kamala Harris, giving her acceptance speech for the Democratic nominee.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.