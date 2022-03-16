Justice for Asian Women remembers Atlanta shooting one year later

article

Wednesday marked one year since a shooting spree at three Atlanta spa and massage parlors killed eight people, including six Asian women.

In Minnesota, the mass shooting pushed Rev. Jenny Sung to dedicate herself to bring Asian-American women together, as hate crimes against the community become more common.

"We need to stop and break the silence now, and it just put a fire in my belly," Rev. Sung told FOX 9.

On Wednesday, the Asian Justice Movement held an event at the Heart of the Beast theatre to share stories about discrimination some have faced.

"We don’t have to suffer in silence, we can come together and be together and hold each other," Rev. Sung said.

The event was part of a series of similar ones around the country, "In New York, in L.A., and San Francisco and Denver," Rev. Sung said. "There were 13 different cities that were participating today."

According to research, one in five Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders experienced a hate incident in the past year.