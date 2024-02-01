'Minnesota Legends: Juicy (Jucy) Lucy' documentary airing on FOX 9 this Sunday

A documentary that delves into the savory history of the legendary Juicy (Jucy) Lucy burger will air on FOX 9 and FOX LOCAL on Sunday, Feb. 4.

The documentary, titled "Minnesota Legends: Juicy (Jucy) Lucy", will air at 9:30 p.m. on FOX 9 and stream on your smart TV for free via FOX LOCAL. You'll also be able to watch the documentary on-demand on fox9.com and FOX LOCAL starting at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

What ‘Minnesota Legends: Juicy (Jucy) Lucy’ is about

DOC 9 Presents "Minnesota Legends: Juicy (Jucy) Lucy" is a half-hour documentary that delves into the savory history and cultural significance of the iconic Juicy (Jucy) Lucy burger. This journey traces the burgers' origins and explores its profound impact on the culinary landscape, particularly in the Twin Cities.

Unraveling the intriguing tale of Juicy (Jucy) Lucy's birth, including the historic moment when two competing bars in Minneapolis claimed to have created this legendary burger stuffed with molten cheese. Through interviews with local notables, chefs, and longtime residents, we look to uncover the basis of the heated debate(including the correct spelling), surrounding the true pioneer of the Juicy (Jucy) Lucy. All while adding an extra layer of spice to the burger's narrative, noticing its role in shaping the area's culinary identity, and fostering a sense of camaraderie and rivalry among burger lovers.

We hope to serve up a delightful blend of history, culture, and gastronomy, celebrating the enduring legacy of a burger that has left an indelible mark on the Minneapolis and St. Paul food scene and continues to tantalize taste buds far beyond its Midwestern roots.