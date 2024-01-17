Judge approves new standards for social studies curriculum in Minnesota

Minnesota's social studies curriculum could change after a judge approved most of the proposed updates to the standards for teaching.

The new updates were approved on Jan. 16, and according to the head of Education Minnesota, the goal is to help the next generations "understand our shared history" and help them avoid "repeating the mistakes of the past."

Supporters of the changes say this will allow teachers to teach parts of American history that they feel have been "suppressed" or "whitewashed." The new framework also includes lessons on tribal nations and Indigenous communities in Minnesota. Supporters hope the changes will help broaden students' perspectives and viewpoints.

These new standards are a year in the making, which includes input from the public. The latest standards were first unveiled in 2022, but critics raised concerns, saying education officials skipped some key steps when writing them and challenged the change.

The judge did say one aspect of the framework was too vague and needed to be changed. Now, at least one Republican lawmaker is asking Governor Tim Walz to veto the new standards.

It is now up to the Minnesota Department of Education to create a plan to add the new standards. The agency says the change will not cost schools any extra money.