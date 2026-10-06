Jordan Collins gives opening statement, presents case in his own murder trial

The Brief After nearly two and a half weeks of testimony from prosecutors, Jordan Collins Sr.'s defense lasted about 30 minutes. Collins called four witnesses, two planned witnesses did not appear, and he did not testify in his own defense. Prosecutors say investigators tracked the remains of Collins' 16-year-old son, Manny, from a dumpster behind his apartment to the Elk River landfill.



Jordan Collins' murder trial moved quickly through the defense phase and toward closing arguments.

Defense case wraps up quickly in Anoka County

Jordan Collins Sr., 39, is charged with second-degree murder in the May 2025 death of his 16-year-old son, Manny. The trial has now reached its third week in Anoka County.

What's next:

After nearly two and a half weeks of testimony from the state, Collins' defense lasted about 30 minutes on Tuesday. Collins, representing himself, chose to give his opening statement after the state rested its case Tuesday morning. Collins called four witnesses, though he had two other planned witnesses who never showed up to court. He did not take the stand in his own defense.

Closing arguments are set to begin Wednesday morning

Local perspective:

In court, Collins focused on his constitutional rights and not on the facts of the case. He also directly questioned witnesses, but was continually reprimanded by the court for asking questions excluded from the trial in Judge Dyanna Street’s pre-trial orders.

Collins zeroed in on testimony from Berry and investigators that family members and friends went into his apartment without permission after police had roped it off as a crime scene. He questioned whether that could have contaminated leftover evidence.

Prosecutors trace search from dumpster to landfill

Prosecutors say investigators methodically tracked down Manny's remains in Summer 2025. According to earlier testimony, video showed what investigators suspected were Manny’s remains being thrown into a dumpster behind Collins' apartment.

Investigators then tracked the remains to a specific garbage truck, then to a weigh station and ultimately to the Elk River landfill. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office and Columbia Heights Police Department also brought in help from the FBI headquarters in Quantico, Virginia to organize the search.

A combined group of specialized detectives and volunteers from local police, fire and EMS agencies began searching the landfill June 4, according to testimony. The search continued through July 18, an Anoka County investigator said, and searchers eventually found human remains — a torso — more than a month after prosecutors say Manny died.

The backstory:

Manny was last seen May 8, 2025. His mother, Ashley Berry, reported him missing that month right before Mother's Day.

Berry said he mostly lived with her in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood but had moved in with Collins about one month before his death. She said he was struggling in school and was supposed to get math help from his father.

Key questions remain as trial nears closings

During testimony, the jury, Manny's family and everyone in the gallery had to view images of the remains. Collins sat and observed quietly.

The jury is made up of six women and nine men, three will be alternates and a 12-member jury will deliver the verdict. The trial was expected to last up to four weeks.

Berry was the first witness called on opening day, wearing her son's jacket and bracelets. She described him as determined and intelligent, said he loved basketball and was excited to start working, and said he got his nickname because "he looked like a little man" when he was little.

What we don't know:

Court documents and testimony have not revealed a possible motive for the killing.