Richfield family celebrates son's life after murder case remains unsolved for 5 years

It’s now been five years since 24-year-old Jonathan O’Shaughnessy was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Richfield, and the murder remains unsolved.

Jonathan’s family and friends gathered at the spot he was killed to remember him on Sunday, as they continue to wait for answers.

"It is just so unbelievable that we are still waiting and waiting and waiting," Jonathan’s mother Cynthia Kuntz told FOX 9.

As Kuntz walked home with her son from a Fourth of July event in Richfield, around 11:20 on July 3, 2017, a minivan shot at their group on 64th Street.

O’Shaughnessy, a 2011 graduate of the Academy of Holy Angels, died as bullets ripped through his chest and leg. However, even years after his death, his loved ones are continuing to keep his name alive, as law enforcement searches for his killers.

In March 2022, Kuntz says investigators told her a person directly involved in the shooting had been identified.

But now the family is back to waiting, "April, May, June, July, four months later we still are waiting, and we don’t know where it’s at," Kuntz said. "We have been patient, it’s five years, somebody needs to come forward and finish this."

There is a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case, and tipsters can remain anonymous. Contact the Richfield Police Department at (800) 222-8477, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) at 651-793-7000, or Crimestoppers at (800) 222-8477.