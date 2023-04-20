Joke email turns into real-life hand modeling opportunity with Brooklyn Park distillery

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:51 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
18
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 3:24 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Itasca County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 4:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Dunn County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Lakeshore Flood Warning
from THU 12:29 PM CDT until THU 11:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Douglas County

Joke email turns into real-life hand modeling opportunity with Brooklyn Park distillery

By
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX 9

Man lands hand modeling job with joke

As the owner of Skaalvenn Distillery in Brooklyn Park, Tyson Schnitker gets his fair share of emails. "A lot of compliments on products, and a lot of questions...'Hey do you distribute in this state?'" said Schnitker.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - As the owner of Skaalvenn Distillery in Brooklyn Park, Tyson Schnitker gets his fair share of emails.

"A lot of compliments on products, and a lot of questions... 'Hey do you distribute in this state?'" said Schnitker.

But one Saturday afternoon, a message popped up in his inbox that stopped him in his tracks.

"I said to my wife, 'Hey Mary, come read this email really quick!' and she read it and said, 'They can't be serious. It has got to be a joke,'" said Schnitker.

"To the successful people who have grown Skaalvenn," the message read in part, "I'm Minnesota born, and Minnesota raised and my hands show years and years of swinging axes and turning wrenches. If your fine company were to ever consider a hand model, I'd ask you to consider me."

The email was signed Duel Frye. Yes, that's his real name and yes, he actually worked as a railroad mechanic for years.

Frye explained the whole thing started as a joke to make his then-girlfriend, now fiancée, laugh. To his surprise, Schnitker actually called him back.

"I told him, 'Hey I appreciate the email. Unfortunately, we don't have the budget or current need for a hand model' and he started chuckling a little bit, and that's when I knew he had the same humor that we have," said Schnitker.

They decided to make the joke a reality and scheduled a photo shoot. Schnitker even snapped a few engagement photos for Frye and his fiancée.

The photos of Frye are now on Skaalvenn's social media pages and will soon adorn the walls of their cocktail lounge.

"It just blows my mind that this all happened. It was completely unexpected. I'm just very grateful," said Frye.

This random email has blossomed into much more than just hand-modeling photos, too. Frye and his fiancée invited Schnitker and his wife to their wedding this summer.

In a world of not-so-nice things on social media, Schnitker is grateful these photos bring a smile to people's faces.

"You can't make this up. It just happened," said Schnitker, "I think it was serendipitous that it went to us, the distillery that was actually going to run with it."