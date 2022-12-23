Man breaks his own world record for decorating beard like a Christmas tree

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
8
Blizzard Warning
until SUN 8:00 AM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Blizzard Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Kittson County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dodge County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Houston County, Jackson County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mower County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, Olmsted County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Rock County, Scott County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Winona County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Douglas County
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Clay County, Cottonwood County, Douglas County, East Otter Tail County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Grant County, Jackson County, Kandiyohi County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, Norman County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Rock County, Scott County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Washington County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Washington County, Barron County, Polk County

Man breaks his own world record for decorating beard like a Christmas tree

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Lifestyle
FOX TV Digital Team

Watch: Mischievous bull terrier loves Christmas tree lights

Footage posted to Facebook on December 8 by Jen Dupak-Smith shows bull terrier Chico Gilligan rolling around under the tree as he tries to free himself from the clutches of the festive lights.

An Idaho man is once again claiming the title of king of beardaments.

Joel Strasser, a "serial record-breaker" according to Guinness World Records, broke his own world record for the most baubles in a beard. The 710 baubles he attached to his beard this year bested the 686 he wore in 2021.

Beard baubles and beard lights have emerged as a quirky holiday trend for those with enough facial hair.

Image 1 of 4

Joel Strasser, the 'beardament' king (Credit: Guinness World Records)

Strasser could be considered a veteran beard baubler: He’s been decorating his beard for Christmas since 2019.

"Ever since then I’ve re-broken my own record every Christmas as I’ve improved my beard bauble technique," he told Guinness World Records.

RELATED: 'Worst' holiday gift survey suggests people don’t like fruitcake, weight-loss items or Christmas ties

It’s the fourth year in a row he’s set the record for the most baubles in a beard. Strasser said it took about two and a half hours to attach the 710 ornaments, and more than an hour to remove them.

"It really pulls on my beard. It’s painful to have all those hairs pulling at once. All those baubles add up to about five pounds," Strasser said.

Strasser holds an additional 10 beard-related world records, according to Guinness:

  • Most paper straws in a beard – 534
  • Most straws in a beard – 312
  • Most chopsticks in a beard – 520
  • Most golf tees in a beard – 607
  • Most forks in a beard – 126
  • Most toothpicks in a beard – 3,500
  • Most pencils in the beard – 456
  • Most clothes pegs (clothespins) on a beard – 359
  • Most chopsticks put into a beard in one minute – 86
  • Most pencils put into a beard in one minute – 59

"Once I realized I’m the best in the world at sticking stuff in my beard, I decided to break as many record titles as I can," he said.