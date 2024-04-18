First Lady Jill Biden to speak at Bloomington education convention

article

First Lady of the United States Jill Biden is set to arrive in Minnesota Friday evening to speak at the Education Minnesota Convention in Bloomington.

She is scheduled to arrive at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport at 5:45 p.m. before giving remarks at 7:30 p.m.

The White House announced that Minnesota will be the first stop in a three-state trip that includes Colorado and Tennessee.

The first lady is slated to join a roundtable discussion on Saturday at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, Colorado, as part of an initiative on women's health research.

Her last stop will see her speaking at the "Walkin' After Midnight: The Music of Patsy Cline" event in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday.

The first lady last visited Minnesota in June 2023, when she attended a Biden Victory Fund event before celebrating Pride Month in Minneapolis.