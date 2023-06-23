First Lady Jill Biden visiting Minneapolis this weekend

article

First Lady Jill Biden is coming to Minnesota on Saturday, according to the White House.

The first lady is expected to arrive at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport just before noon and will make two stops during her short trip in the Twin Cities.

The White House said she will attend at an event for the Biden Victory Fund before heading to celebrate Pride Month in Minneapolis. The downtown area will be especially busy this weekend with the sold-out Taylor Swift concert, pride events and Kiwanis convention.

Further details about her trip to Minneapolis were not provided, but her visit is short as she is scheduled to be in Nashville, Tennessee Saturday evening to attend another Biden Victory Fund event. President Joe Biden formally announced in April he was running for reelection in 2024.