James Beard Awards 2024: Here are the Twin Cities semifinalists

Known as one of the highest honors in the restaurant and hospitality industry, the James Beard Awards have announced its 2024 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists, which includes several Twin Cities nominations.

The 2024 Restaurant and Chef semifinalists are recognized across 22 categories, and all the Minnesota-based nominees stem from the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Below are the finalists nominated in Minneapolis:

In the Outstanding Chef category, Daniel del Prado of Porzana

In the Best New Restaurant category, Oro by Nixta

In the Outstanding Bar category, Meteor

In the Best Chef: Midwest category, both Ann Ahmed (Khâluna) and Christina Nguyen (Hai Hai)

Across the river, Marc Heu of Marc Heu Pâtisserie Paris in St. Paul was nominated for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Bakerm while Karyn Tomlinson of Myriel was also nominated for Best Chef: Midwest.

Official finalist nominees will be announced on April 3, and winners will be announced at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 10, at an event in Chicago.

Established in 1990, the James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards are one of five separate recognition programs of the James Beard Awards, which recognize exceptional talent and achievement.