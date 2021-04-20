'It's been a privilege': Prosecution team thanks jury for service in Chauvin trial

After the court announced the jury's guilty verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former officer involved in the death of George Floyd, the prosecution team gathered with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to make a statement.

Attorney Steve Schleicher thanked Attorney General Ellison for calling him back to into public service to represent the state in the case against Chauvin.

"He gave me the opportunity to step back into public service, something that is so important to me. I would encourage anyone if you get a call like that as an attorney… don’t overthink it, just do it. You get a lot more than you give. I’m honored to have stood with the Floyd family, with the state of Minnesota. It's a been a privilege," he said. "I stand here in gratitude, thankful. I thank the jury for their service in doing what's right, decent and correct and speaking the truth and finding the right verdict in this case."

Attorney Jerry Blackwell, who also represented the stae, thanked "all the selfless servants [who have] the passion to get into good trouble. They step into the light and they shine."

"No verdict can bring George Floyd back, but it does give a message to his family that he was somebody, that his life mattered and that all of our lives matters," Blackwell said. "Also, I hope this verdict will help us all along the road to a better humanity.

Attorney Matthew Frank said it was a privilege to work with the team of prosecutors and said it was a privilege to get to know the Floyd family.