Isle Royale wolf activity closes Three Mile campground

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The Brief Isle Royale National Park announced one of its campgrounds is closed in response to "increased human-wildlife interactions and food storage concerns." A "food-conditioned" wolf was killed last summer after it was witnessed several times taking human food from campsites. Park authorities say closed areas will be patrolled to ensure compliance.



Emboldened wolves at Isle Royale National Park led authorities to close one of the campgrounds.

READ MORE: Isle Royale National Park officials kill 'food-conditioned' wolf

Wolves at Isle Royale

Local perspective:

Isle Royale National Park authorities said individual campsites at the Three-Mile Campground are closed because of "human-wildlife interactions and food storage concerns."

Officials emphasize that wolves will eat food that is not properly stored and steal belongings if they are not properly attended to.

Shelters currently remain open, but park authorities say closed areas will be patrolled to ensure compliance.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for the National Park Service shared the following statement:

"Over the past week, at least one wolf has been spotted in the campground, sniffing and pawing at tents, dragging backpacks away from tents, and entering a tent. The wolf has become increasingly bold, showing signs of habituation and a growing reliance on human food. There have not been any reports of campers having direct physical contact with wolves. "

Park officials add that they will use deterrent methods to discourage wolves from approaching the campground and will remove food and other attractants previously left behind.

What you can do:

Authorities say everyone at the park must practice proper storage of food, trash and other scented items. This means utilizing animal-resistant, hard-sided containers or food storage lockers.

Backpacks must also be stored in shelters.

Non-compliance with these rules could result in tickets and/or fines, authorities say.

What's next:

Park officials say they expect the campground to reopen after July 31.

Past Isle Royale wolf incidents

The backstory:

A "food-conditioned"wolf was killed by park officials last summer after multiple people reported it was taking food from campsites.

The National Park Service warned more wolves would be killed if the problem continues.

READ MORE: 2 Minnesota wolves released at Isle Royale National Park

Wolves were reintroduced to Isle Royale in 2018 in an effort to restore the predator-prey balance.