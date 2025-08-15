Isle Royale National Park officials kill 'food-conditioned' wolf

The Brief A wolf that was taking human food from campsites multiple times was killed by park officials in August. Park officials attempted to manage the problem wolves with adversive conditioning and food storage regulations, but the wolves became increasingly bold. More wolves will be removed only if the problem continues, park officials said.



A wolf in Isle Royale National Park was killed by park officials after it was witnessed several times taking human food from campsites.

Wolf killed in Isle Royale National Park

What we know:

According to the National Park Service (NPS), in June and July at least two wolves were repeatedly sighted taking human food from campsites.

The wolves were seen on campgrounds and developed areas, showing signs of reliance on human food, park officials said. The wolves were dragging away food storage bags and backpacks at a number of campsites.

Park officials tried to implement Aversive conditioning, changes in waste management practices and changes to food storage regulations, but the wolves continued to be increasingly bold.

In August, park officials decided to take "lethal measures" against one of the wolves, due to the rising number of "concerning" incidents park visitors were reporting, officials said.

According to NPS, they will continue to monitor wolves' interactions with humans, and will remove more if necessary.

What they're saying:

Denice Swanke, Isle Royale National Park Superintendent, said in a statement, "Our priority remains the safety of park visitors and staff, and the protection of wildlife in their natural state, including our objective to maintain a wild wolf population. While lethal removal is deeply unfortunate, it became necessary due to a growing public safety risk. All who appreciate and enjoy Isle Royale National Park need to understand the importance of adherence and vigilance to food storage regulations and our collective role in minimizing negative human-wildlife interactions."