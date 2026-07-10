St. Paul officer's killer among 35 cases before Clemency Review Commission

The Brief The Minnesota Clemency Review Commission is meeting Friday morning to review 35 commutation applications, including several people convicted of murder. Among the cases being reviewed is Ronald Reed, who is convicted of killing a St. Paul police officer. The commission will make recommendations to the board of pardons, which has the final decision.



A man convicted of killing a St. Paul police officer is among 35 inmates whose cases will be reviewed by the Minnesota Clemency Review Commission on Friday.

Commission to review high-profile parole cases

The backstory:

The commission, which meets four times a year, is scheduled to hear requests in 35 cases Friday morning. Nine commissioners will review each application before making recommendations to the Minnesota Board of Pardons, which has the final say.

Among the cases is Ronald Reed, who is serving a life sentence for the 1970 killing of St. Paul Police Officer James Sackett. Officer Sackett's murder remained unsolved for decades before Reed was convicted in 2006. Reed is now seeking parole for the fourth time.

The National Police Association and members of Officer Sackett's family oppose Reed's release. They argue that if Reed had been sentenced under current Minnesota law, he would be serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Because he was sentenced under laws in effect at the time of the crime, however, he is eligible to seek release.

Other cases being reviewed

Dig deeper:

The commission is also hearing the case of Jason Williams, who was convicted of murder and attempted murder in connection with a 1992 Brooklyn Park home invasion. Prosecutors said the attack left a mother and one of her children dead, while another child was seriously injured. Williams was 16 years old when the crimes occurred but was tried as an adult.

Another case being heard is Meng Veng, who was convicted of aiding and abetting first-degree murder in a 2005 gang-related shooting at Jimmy's Pro Billiards in Columbia Heights. Two people were killed in the shooting.

What's next:

According to the Minnesota Clemency Review Commission, clemency is an act of mercy or compassion shown to someone convicted of a crime. In Minnesota, the most common forms of clemency are pardons, which are available to people who have completed their sentences, and commutations, which can reduce or modify the sentences of people who are still incarcerated.

Following Friday's meeting, the commission will make recommendations to the Minnesota Board of Pardons, which has the authority to grant or deny each request.