Is it Legal?: Back on the job or working from home, questions answered

With Minnesota’s economy slowly re-opening, many workers will return to their jobs after weeks of unemployment or working from home. They’ll also be returning with lots of questions.

“Some people are saying, ‘Look, I'm making more on unemployment plus my $600 stimulus or bump, so I'm not going back,’” said Kimberly Lowe, an attorney at Avisen Legal, P.A. “Well, the same rules apply that always apply if you're on unemployment. If you have an opportunity to work and you choose not to, you're no longer eligible for unemployment.”

Those who’ve been working from home for weeks and have used personal resources might wonder if there are any tax write-offs for this time period. Experts say don’t count on it.

“I think a lot of people think, well, ‘I have to work from home and I'm using my dining room table. Well, can I somehow bifurcate that as my home office,’” said Lowe. “Well, you already had a dining room table. Or if you have an exclusive home office, before this did you try to deduct your home office? Probably not."

