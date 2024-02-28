Iowa's Caitlin Clark breaks another record

Iowa's Caitlin Clark broke another record Wednesday night, as she took on the Minnesota Gophers in Minneapolis.

Clark surpassed the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women's large-college record of 3,649 career points held by Lynette Woodard. Earlier this season, Clark broke the NCAA Division I scoring record (3,527 points) previously held by Kelsey Plum.

Clark is also nearing the Division I men's record of 3,667 points held by Pete Maravich. After Wednesday's game, Clark has 3,650 career points at Iowa.

Clark torched the Gophers on Wednesday night, notching a 33-point triple-double. She is scoring at a feverish rate this season, averaging 32.1 points per game along with averaging 7.3 rebounds and 8.5 assists.

Oh, by the way, Wednesday night she also set the career three-pointers made record for the Big Ten and the NCAA's single-season record for three pointers in a season.

With the fantastic season, Clark has set the women's college basketball world on fire. Along with on-the-court records, Iowa has also smashed television ratings records.

The Caitlin Clark effect

The Caitlin Clark effect brought a new energy and excitement to Williams Arena on Wednesday.

"It’s really inspiring to see how amazing she is at the sport, and how she’s really grown women’s basketball in general," fan Leah Leckner said.

"She’s a role model, a good inspiration to look up to," fan Peyton Yang added. "She’s more than an athlete. She does so much for the community, so much for women’s basketball. She definitely changed the game for the better, and even just changed the world."

Rachel Banham, the Big Ten’s former all-time leading scorer, is also happy to see what Clark is doing for the sport.

Even if that means watching some of her old records go to a Hawkeye rival."She’s broken, it seems like, every single record in women’s and even men’s basketball," Rachel Banham said. "It’s amazing. She deserves it. She’s a great role model for them the way she plays."