Iowa man killed in central Minnesota crash

A three-car collision west of the Twin Cities left a man dead and two children hurt in McLeod County, Minnesota State Patrol reports.

First responders were called out to the crash Saturday afternoon along Highway 15, north of County Road 58, in Round Grove Township.

While the exact circumstances of the crash are unknown, police say it involved a Chevy Silverado headed southbound on Highway 15, a Ford Focus that was also southbound and a Toyota Camry headed north.

The collision left the driver of the Camry, 24-year-old Jason Cobb from Iowa, dead. While two children, ages 2 and 4, suffered injuries. Troopers say they are expected to survive their injuries.

A 68-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman in the Focus, both of Richland, Minnesota, also suffered non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Silverado was not hurt.

Troopers say the man killed was not wearing a seat belt.