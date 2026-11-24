The Brief The U.S. Army plans to detonate 68 barrels of degraded lead azide in Iowa on Wednesday, but environmentalists aren't just concerned about a plume of lead dust. An air quality expert warned the planned detonation could release toxic gas. Military and federal officials say delaying the detonation risks an accidental explosion.



A plume of toxic lead dust isn’t the only thing environmentalists are concerned about when it comes to the Army’s plan to detonate bomb-making materials in Iowa.

The controlled blast, slated for Wednesday, Nov. 25, could also pollute the air with hazardous gas in the area near the Army's Iowa Ammunition Plant.

The other potential hazards

What they're saying:

In a sworn declaration filed in federal court on behalf of the Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club, air quality expert Dr. Ranajit Sahu criticized the Army’s assessment of other chemical hazards beyond lead.

He said the Army acknowledged the blast would release lead particles and hazardous gas, like hydrazoic acid, which is "colorless, volatile and explosive."

"It is also highly toxic," Sahu wrote in his declaration.

LIVE UPDATES: Iowa lead azide explosion: Detonation time set for Wednesday

Despite flagging this, Sahu said the Army has not publicly estimated how much of the acid could be released when officials detonate 68 barrels of lead azide.

The lead azide was stored inside burlap bags and sawdust, submerged in a mixture of ethanol and water to keep it from freezing or drying out. Sahu warned that blowing up all of those materials together could produce other poisons, including hydrogen cyanide.

Sahu also challenged the Army's claim that open-air detonation is the only safe option, arguing that military officials dismissed chemical neutralization too quickly.

Iowa blast can't wait, Army says

The other side:

Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, who’s leading the operation, said military officials and outside experts spent months reviewing alternative methods before concluding that a controlled detonation is the only safe option at this point. Delaying the detonation any further would put lives in danger.

"What is clear…is that inaction is no longer an option," Shirley said during a Tuesday morning press conference. "It would be irresponsible for us to not take the determined, consensus-based course of action moving forward."

According to the Army, the lead azide has sat in storage for decades. Earlier this year, inspectors found crystallization on the outside of the barrels, lids and bolts. Those crystals are so sensitive to friction that even unscrewing a bolt could trigger a chain-reaction explosion.

The weather is another factor. As temperatures drop, the liquid inside the barrels could freeze, increasing the risk of an accidental blast.

"We reached out not only to governmental agencies. We reached out to the International Manufacturers of Explosives to understand have they developed a different way to mitigate lead azide. And everyone that we've spoken to, through their experience, has determined that this is the only safe path forward," said Rob Sakata, director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

How did it get to this point?

Dig deeper:

Sakata said the military started using lead azide as a primary explosive nearly a century ago. They decided to phase it out because it’s so sensitive and difficult to maintain in storage.

Around 2009, the nation’s remaining stockpile, roughly 10,000 pounds, was consolidated and moved to the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.

"Some of that lead azide was already 60-plus years old," Sakata said. "In many cases, it was noted that there was some deterioration in 2009. What was not noted was any dangerous crystallization back then."

Normally, crews inspect the barrels every month and refill them with the water-and-ethanol mixture, if needed.

According to a public safety advisory from the Army, a routine monitoring inspection on March 11 found that the lead azide had partially crystallized. Because of this, normal handling was no longer safe and officials began planning a controlled detonation.