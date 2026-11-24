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The Brief The U.S. Army shared that anyone injured or has their property damaged due to the explosion in Iowa can file a claim with the Army. The Army recommends you take photos, videos, physical samples prior to the explosion as proof of damage. To file a claim, you'll need to fill out a Standard Form 95 and submit it to the Army's claims office.



The U.S. Army is planning to detonate degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant on Wednesday morning. For anyone near the area that's concerned about their homes or their personal safety, the Army announced that they may just cover you if something happens.

How to submit personal injury or property damage claims to the Army?

What you can do:

On Wednesday, if you suffer any property damage or personal injury allegedly caused by the Army's planned detonation, you may be able to file a claim for the Army to cover you.

If you believe there is a chance your property could be damaged due to the explosion, the Army recommends documenting your property before Wednesday morning. Take photos, videos, physical samples prior to the explosion and then follow up by showing the same things following the damage.

Once you've prepared and determined that you or your property was damaged by the explosion, here are the steps you need to take to file a claim with the Army.

Prepare your claim — Using a — Using a Standard Form 95 (SF-95), identify the damage, and describe what happened, when, where and how. Identify the exact Army activity that caused the damage and describe the injuries you sustained or how your property was damaged. Then, you need to state a specific dollar amount that you believe that you are owed. Finally, state and date the claim and make sure to gather evidence. File on time — A claim must be received by the appropriate federal agency within two years of the incident. Contact the Fort Leavenworth Claims Office promptly to confirm the proper receiving office and accepted delivery method. Keep a complete copy and proof of receipt. A telephone call, request for information, or incomplete notice may not constitute a properly presented claim, it must be a written and signed claim that correctly identifies the incident and the definite amount owed. After you file — The claims office may acknowledge receipt, request records, investigate liability and damages, and decide whether to deny, offer settlement, or take other authorized action. Respond promptly to requests for information. Keep the office informed of any change to your mailing address or telephone number.

What's next:

The address provided by the Army for anyone that wishes to file a claim is: Fort Leavenworth Claims Office, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, 415 Custer Avenue, Fort Leavenworth, KS 66027.

What if your claim is denied?

What they're saying:

A written final denial generally starts a six-month deadline to file suit in federal district court. If the agency has not finally disposed of a claim within six months, you can elect to treat the inaction as a denial for purposes of filing suit under the Federal Tort Claim Act.

Different review or reconsideration rules may apply under other claims statutes. Consult the decision letter and consider independent legal advice.