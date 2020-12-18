Investigation underway after woman dies in Blue Earth County Jail

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the death of a 60-year-old woman who had been booked into Blue Earth County Jail for drunk driving.

Deputies said Friday that 60-year-old Nancy Antonson was found unresponsive Friday morning in her cell. Despite efforts by jail staff to revive her, deputioes say she was later pronounced dead.

Antonson arrested the previous evening on DWI and drug possession charges, deputies say, and was booked into the jail to await a court hearing.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner is now working to determine how Antonson died.