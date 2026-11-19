The Brief Inver Grove Heights city officials said Thursday they will not move forward with the Minnesota Hockey Hall of Fame project in its current form. The city had pledged up to $22 million and joined an unsuccessful request for $25 million in state funding. The City Council plans to finalize its withdrawal on Nov. 23.



Inver Grove Heights is stepping back from the proposed Minnesota Hockey Hall of Fame development after the project did not secure state funding and future funding remained uncertain, according to the city.

Why Inver Grove Heights pulled back

According to the city, it announced on Nov. 19 that it is not moving forward with its interest in the Minnesota Hockey Hall of Fame project. In December 2025, the Minnesota Hockey Hall of Fame organization and developer Consumer Science North announced the city would be home to the development.

Local perspective:

"This is a very exciting project and big project," said Jason Ziemer, the Inver Grove Heights community development director. "A lot of energy has gone into this project to secure the land and plan the development. But, after much deliberation, the City and City Council will opt out of pursuing the Hockey Hall of Fame development at the current time and in its current form," he added.

Ziemer said the decision was not a critique of the project. According to the city, he said the City Council felt the move was necessary because future funding was uncertain, and the city had other, more immediate community priorities.

By the numbers:

To attract the development, the city pledged up to $22 million for land acquisition, construction of roads and utilities and improvements to the site, according to the city. The city also entered into a purchase agreement in December 2025 that would have allowed it to buy more than 46 acres for the development and roadways.

According to the city, the landowner and the city agreed earlier this year to extend that agreement. During the legislative session, the city and the Minnesota Hockey Hall of Fame sought $25 million from the state, including $5 million for public improvements and $20 million for the ice arena.

What could still happen at the site

According to the city, the developer later asked Inver Grove Heights to seek state bond funding. The city said that approach would have required the city to build and own the ice arena.

Why you should care:

"Inver Grove is ready for a transformational project like this," said Brenda Dietrich, the Inver Grove Heights mayor. "The land is situated perfectly to support such a project due to its location and visibility, future access to 494, nearness to the Minnesota Vikings and downtown St. Paul, and proximity to the MSP Airport," she concluded.

According to the city, Dietrich said the site remains a strong fit for a major development because of its visibility and location.

What's next:

The City Council had not formally agreed to the bond funding approach, but asked city staff to do more research to better understand it, according to the city. Ziemer also said it is not moving on from the idea of this development or other developments like it at the same location.

According to the city, the City Council plans to finalize its withdrawal from the project at its regular meeting on Nov. 23. The city said the proposed development will not move forward in its current form.