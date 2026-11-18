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The Brief The City of Spring Lake Park has certified Halyn Roth as mayor-elect following a recount and ballot challenge. Roth defeated incumbent Mayor Robert Nelson by a single vote, 1,403 to 1,402. The recount overturned a previous tiebreaker drawing that initially declared Nelson the winner.



The City of Spring Lake Park has certified Halyn Roth as mayor-elect following a successful ballot challenge during Tuesday's recount, giving him a one-vote victory.

Spring Lake Park mayor race

The backstory:

On Election Night, both incumbent Mayor Robert Nelson and challenger Halyn Roth received exactly 1,401 votes, resulting in a tie.

On Nov. 9, city officials randomly drew a name from a bag to determine the winner, with Nelson's name being selected. Roth requested a recount, which took place Tuesday, Nov. 17.

What we know:

During the recount, Roth challenged a ballot, which was referred to the Spring Lake Park City Council, acting as the Municipal Canvassing Board.

The board voted 3-1 to uphold Roth's ballot challenge, with Nelson recusing himself from the decision due to the conflict of interest. The board then voted 3-2 to certify the recount results, giving Roth 1,403 votes and Nelson 1,402 votes, according to a city press release,

As a result, Roth was declared the winner by a single vote, overturning the previous tiebreaker drawing that had initially declared Nelson the winner.

What they're saying:

"The City recognizes the significant public interest in this election and will continue to fulfill its responsibilities under Minnesota election law, including any obligations arising from any subsequent election contest," the city said.

Following the recount, Roth posted on social media celebrating the victory.

"This was a contentious evening, and emotions on both sides were high. I will have more to say soon, as I'm still processing this myself. Until then, thank you for your trust and support," Roth wrote.

What we don't know:

Roth did not elaborate on why he challenged the ballot, and election officials have not explained the reason for the challenge.

FOX 9 has reached out to the city for more information.