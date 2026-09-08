Proposed MN Hockey Hall of Fame considers scaling back project amid funding gap

The Brief The proposed Minnesota Hockey Hall of Fame in Inver Grove Heights could be scaled back after developers failed to secure state funding. The proposed cuts would remove some lavish interior design elements, balconies, mezzanines and second-floor spaces. City documents say the Minnesota Hockey Hall of Fame would maintain the same footprint even if developers move forward with the proposed cuts.



A proposed Minnesota Hockey Hall of Fame that is slated to be built in Inver Grove Heights is considering scaling back parts of its project after failing to get state funding during the legislative session.

Minnesota Hockey HOF changes?

What we know:

Council documents in Inver Grove Heights show the developers will attend a workshop meeting to discuss its options.

According to city officials, the developers are considering scaling back the project to trim costs. Cuts would include removing some of the "more lavish interior design elements" inside the main spaces and ice arena. The developers are also considering removing balconies, mezzanines and second-floor spaces to save money.

However, according to the city documents, the developers still plan to keep the same footprint and keep the major parts of the facility: the Hall of Fame and museum, performance venue, events center and restaurant.

Local perspective:

Along with the potential cuts to the project, the developers are also proposing that the city take ownership of the arena. Under that proposal, the city would own the arena and lease it out to the developers.

According to the council documents, that structure was proposed early on in the concept of the hall of fame as a "what if" option that neither the city nor the developer were interested in. Based on the council documents, it's unclear if the council supports the proposal.

HOF proposal

The backstory:

The developers announced plans to build the Minnesota Hockey Hall of Fame in Inver Grove Heights back in December.

It would become the second major hall of fame for hockey in Minnesota, next to the United States Hockey Hall of Fame in Eveleth. The Minnesota hall would, obviously, focus on hockey heroes from the State of Hockey.

Developers planned to build the facility off I-494 and Dodd Road near TCO Stadium. At the time, officials hoped to break ground on the project in 2026 with an opening in 2028.

The developers later went to lawmakers asking for $20 million in funding to help pay for the project. The City of Inver Grove Heights also applied for $5 million in state bonding.

According to council documents, neither funding request got done.

By the numbers:

With the proposed cuts, the city says the developers are now pegging the total project cost at $112 million.

The city agreed to purchase the land for the project, which was agreed to at a price of $8.7 million.

Along with cuts, the developer says a prospective private partner has come forward that is interested in bringing a "hockey performance and training center" to the facility.

According to the council documents, the prospective partner currently leases training facilities and ice time throughout the Twin Cities and is looking for a home base where it could consolidate its operations.

What's next:

Discussions about the future of the hall of fame will take place at Tuesday's Inver Grove Heights worksession.