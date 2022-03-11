Inaugural Reading 4 Research Night 2 Shine raises more than $65,000

The numbers are in! The inaugural Reading 4 Research "NIGHT 2 SHINE" raised more than $65,000 on Friday, March 4th. FOX 9's Lori Fisher hosted the event at Northern Stacks Event Center and Forgotten Star Brewery in Fridley. University of Minnesota Head Football Coach PJ Fleck was the guest speaker. Local musician Cisco Skanson performed for guests.

All of the money raised will be donated to the University of Minnesota for pediatric cancer research and development. Reading 4 Research is a non-profit and was formed by Megan and Andrea Wagner of Maple Grove in 2019.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ The inaugural Reading 4 Research NIGHT 2 SHINE raised more than $65,000 on Friday, March 4th

FOX 9 has followed and updated 11-year-old Megan’s cancer journey, the ups and downs since 2019. She was first featured on a FOX 9 special highlighting M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital.

Night 2 Shine gala plans are already underway for next year, as the organization continues to raise funding and awareness for pediatric cancer research. If your company is interested in being a sponsor, please connect with Andrea at Reading4Research@gmail.com. You may always donate at reading4research.org.

More about Megan and other children diagnosed with pediatric cancer and why this cause is so important:

Photos by Luke Payne Photography and Mary Romportl Photography.