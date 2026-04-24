Ilhan Omar vinegar attack: Kazmierczak set to plead guilty in federal court

The Brief Anthony Kazmierczak is set to plead guilty to charges related to spraying Rep. Ilhan Omar with apple cider vinegar at a town hall meeting in Minneapolis in January. Federal court documents show he filed a notice of a change of plea. Details of the plea agreement have not yet been made public.



The man arrested for spraying Rep. Ilhan Omar with a syringe filled with apple cider vinegar at a town hall event in Minneapolis is set to plead guilty in federal court.

READ MORE: Man accused of spraying Rep. Ilhan Omar ordered to be held in federal custody

Anthony Kazmierczak to plead guilty for Omar vinegar attack

Big picture view:

According to a settlement letter filed in Minnesota U.S. District Court, the parties have reached an agreement in the matter, but the details of the plea agreement have not yet been publicly shared.

What's next:

The change of plea hearing is set for 11 a.m. on May 7, 2026.

Rep. Omar sprayed at town hall

The backstory:

Kazmierczak was in the audience at Rep. Omar's town hall event at the Urban League Twin Cities headquarters in north Minneapolis last week. Prosecutors say he is the man who rose from his seat, shouted at Omar, and rapidly approached her with a syringe, spraying her with a liquid later determined to be apple cider vinegar.

Video shows Kazmierczak being quickly tackled after the spraying and arrested. Police say he told officers that he squirted Omar with vinegar after being arrested.

Despite concerns from other town hall attendees, urging her to go get evaluated, Omar went on with the town hall after the attack.