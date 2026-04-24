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Ilhan Omar vinegar attack: Kazmierczak set to plead guilty in federal court

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Published  April 24, 2026 10:13am CDT
Ilhan Omar
FOX 9
What we know about the man arrested at Ilhan Omar town hall

What we know about the man arrested at Ilhan Omar town hall

Authorities has arrested a man who sprayed Rep. Ilhan Omar with an unknown substance during a town hall in Minneapolis. FOX 9's Courtney Godfrey has the latest details.

The Brief

    • Anthony Kazmierczak is set to plead guilty to charges related to spraying Rep. Ilhan Omar with apple cider vinegar at a town hall meeting in Minneapolis in January.
    • Federal court documents show he filed a notice of a change of plea.
    • Details of the plea agreement have not yet been made public.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man arrested for spraying Rep. Ilhan Omar with a syringe filled with apple cider vinegar at a town hall event in Minneapolis is set to plead guilty in federal court.

READ MORE: Man accused of spraying Rep. Ilhan Omar ordered to be held in federal custody

Anthony Kazmierczak to plead guilty for Omar vinegar attack 

Ilhan Omar says she won't 'back down' after town hall attack

Ilhan Omar says she won't 'back down' after town hall attack

Ilhan Omar spoke to a crowd at Karmel Mall the day after a man sprayed a liquid on her during a town hall in Minneapolis. FOX 9's Mike Manzoni has the full report. 

Big picture view:

According to a settlement letter filed in Minnesota U.S. District Court, the parties have reached an agreement in the matter, but the details of the plea agreement have not yet been publicly shared. 

What's next:

The change of plea hearing is set for 11 a.m. on May 7, 2026. 

Rep. Omar sprayed at town hall

The backstory:

Kazmierczak was in the audience at Rep. Omar's town hall event at the Urban League Twin Cities headquarters in north Minneapolis last week. Prosecutors say he is the man who rose from his seat, shouted at Omar, and rapidly approached her with a syringe, spraying her with a liquid later determined to be apple cider vinegar.

Video shows Kazmierczak being quickly tackled after the spraying and arrested. Police say he told officers that he squirted Omar with vinegar after being arrested.

Despite concerns from other town hall attendees, urging her to go get evaluated, Omar went on with the town hall after the attack.

The Source: This story uses information from federal court records and previous FOX 9 reporting. 

Ilhan OmarCrime and Public SafetyMinneapolis