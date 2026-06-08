Minnesota weather: Warm and humid Monday with scattered storm chances

The Brief Monday brings warm, humid weather across Minnesota with morning thunder possible. The afternoon will be drier and brighter, but scattered showers could linger. Hot, steamy conditions continue into Tuesday and Wednesday, with storms possible midweek.



A warm and humid Monday brings highs into the 80s across Minnesota, with a few scattered storms possible.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Monday will start off warm and humid, with pockets of thunder possible in the morning. While the afternoon is expected to be drier and brighter, there’s still a chance for scattered showers.

Most of Minnesota will see highs in the low 80s, while the southwest could reach the upper 80s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 82 degrees, accompanied by southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Any storms that pop up during the night should fade quickly, leaving behind a very mild and humid night with lows in the 70s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Tuesday turns hot and very humid, with widespread highs in the upper 80s and low 90. Aside from a few clouds, much of the day looks dry and sunny.

Storm chances return late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A cold front moving through the region could trigger scattered stronger storms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Behind that front, temperatures become more comfortable heading into the second half of the week. Highs settle back into the 70s, with lower humidity expected through the weekend.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)