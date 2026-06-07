Minneapolis to rebuild George Floyd Square: Some fear businesses won't survive construction

The Brief Minneapolis will start construction at George Floyd Square on Monday, aiming to redevelop the area while preserving the memorial. Some business owners fear construction will hurt foot traffic, while others hope the project will bring customers back. The project will happen in two phases and is expected to continue through 2027.



Minneapolis is set to begin a major redevelopment project at George Floyd Square, sparking mixed reactions from the community as construction gets underway at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue.

City plans to revamp George Floyd Square while preserving memorial

What we know:

The city will start a multi-year reconstruction project at 38th and Chicago on Monday, with the goal of bringing vehicle and bus traffic back to the area while preserving the spot where George Floyd was murdered.

City leaders say the redesign will include new gathering spaces, improved infrastructure and the return of vehicle and bus traffic to parts of the intersection.

What we don't know:

The project is set to be completed in two phases, with work expected to continue through 2027.

Business owners uneasy about impact of construction

What they're saying:

"If the plan moves forward as planned, I will be closed by November of this year," said Ini Augustine, owner of Mystic Healing Stones.

"I'm not going to allow any small savings that I have to be depleted because of the poor planning choices of the people in charge," said Augustine.

KingDemetrius Pendleton, owner of Listen to Us Studio, said, "It's going to impact all the business abysmally, and not only that, we have not even gotten over the situation of what happened to George Floyd six years ago."

Some business owners are concerned that the construction will slow foot traffic and hurt their ability to stay open. Others question whether the community is ready for such a major change, noting that many are still healing from the events of six years ago.

Supporters see opportunity for honoring Floyd’s legacy

What's next:

Supporters of the project believe the redesign could help bring customers back to the intersection, while continuing to honor Floyd's legacy.

"I want the road back open. I want the bus line to come back this way if it can. I want the street lights back up there," said Dwight Alexander, owner of Smoke in the Pit.

"Most people want George Floyd's murder to be preserved and talked about, but how do we make it benefit our community as a whole, specifically the Central neighborhood, which is a black neighborhood," said Marquise Bowie, who lives near 38th and Chicago.

The city says the project is designed to balance the need for redevelopment with the importance of preserving the memorial space. Community members will be watching closely as the work gets underway and changes begin to take shape.