Minnesota e-bike law: What's street legal, what could get you a ticket

The Brief Minnesota police are cracking down on high-powered electric bikes that now fall under stricter rules. E-bikes under 1500 watts are allowed on sidewalks and trails, but more powerful e-motos are treated as motorcycles. Blaine police will start enforcing new rules Thursday, with state law changes coming in August.



As bicycle season rolls in, Minnesota police are warning riders about new rules for powerful electric bikes.

Police focus on overpowered e-bikes and new rules

What we know:

Police across Minnesota are seeing more complaints about high-powered electric bikes being used in places meant for regular bikes and standard e-bikes.

Under a new state law, e-bikes with less than 1500 watts of power are still treated like bicycles. These can be ridden on most sidewalks and bike trails, and riders do not need a license or insurance.

When an electric bike has more power — like the 8,000-watt model spotted at Blaine High School on Wednesday — it is considered an e-moto.

"They're classified 100% as a motorcycle. So when riding this, you need to be at least 16 years old with your motorcycle license. You're going to have to have insurance. You're going to have to have a license plate and registration," said Officer Kurt Greene, a traffic officer at the Blaine Police Department.

Blaine enforcing new ordinance

The backstory:

Blaine police are beginning to enforce a new city ordinance Thursday that largely matches the new state law set to take effect in August. The city will also limit e-bike speeds to 20 mph, and require helmets for riders younger than 18.

Police are also noticing more kids under 15 riding power-assisted bikes, which is only allowed on private property.

"We feel like with a lot of these, the kids are pestering their parents to get them to buy the item without the parents even knowing the rules behind it. So we're trying to blast it out, educate via social media, through the news," said Greene.

Blaine police are starting the season by sharing information, but will soon begin confiscating illegal e-motos and issuing tickets. Driving without a license is a misdemeanor.

Crackdown in sidewalk riding

Why you should care:

Blaine police say sidewalk riding is a major concern, especially with faster e-motos.

"First thing that catches my attention is the sidewalk driving," said Greene.

The city is using public service announcements and social media to get the word out.

"We see these out on the streets a lot. They go faster," said Officer Brian Wiens in a PSA.

Blaine police hope education will help families understand the new rules before enforcement ramps up.

Big picture view:

The changes mean that riders, parents and sellers all need to pay close attention to the power and classification of electric bikes. With more powerful models on the market, staying within the law could mean the difference between a fun ride and a costly ticket or confiscation.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how many illegal e-motos are currently on Minnesota streets, but motorcycle sales organizations say they’re having a record-setting year.