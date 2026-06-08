Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (June 12–14)

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From colorful Pride celebrations to art festivals and Twins baseball games, there are plenty of things to do in Minnesota this weekend.

Midtown Arts and Music Festival

June 13–14

Midtown Global Market, Minneapolis

Free event, more information here

Midtown Global Market is marking its 20th anniversary with a free, two-day Midtown Arts & Music Festival. Visitors can enjoy live music and dance performances, immersive art experiences, global cuisine and shopping from local vendors throughout the market.

Lake Street Mural Day

June 13, 10:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Midtown Global Market, Minneapolis

Free event, more information here

Art lovers can take a closer look at some of Lake Street's most vibrant murals during the third annual Lake Street Mural Day. The free, family-friendly event includes self-guided and guided mural tours, mural-themed games and opportunities to meet the artists behind the works.

Bloomington Pride Celebration

June 14, 1 p.m.–6 p.m.

Bloomington Civic Plaza, Bloomington

Free event, more information here

The 2026 Bloomington Pride MN Festival returns for its biggest year yet, featuring live performances, local food trucks, family-friendly activities, and around 100 vendors representing LGBTQ+ artists, makers, nonprofits, and small businesses. Drawing more than 3,000 attendees from across the region, this event takes place at the Bloomington Civic Plaza.

Basset Hound Races

June 14

Canterbury Park, Shakopee

Ticketed event, more information here

The floppiest race of the season is back at Canterbury Park, where lovable Basset Hounds take over the track between live horse races. Get ready to cheer on those long-eared competitors as they waddle and sprint their way to the finish line.

Minnesota Twins vs. St. Louis Cardinals

June 12–14

Target Field, Minneapolis

Ticketed event, more information here

The Minnesota Twins host the St. Louis Cardinals in a three-game weekend series at Target Field. Friday is pride night at Target Field and Sunday is Barbie game day.