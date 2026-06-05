Twin Cities beach closures: E. coli at East Medicine Lake beach, algae warnings in Lake Nokomis

The Brief East Medicine Lake beach is closed due to high E. coli levels found in recent water testing. Lake Nokomis beaches in Minneapolis are under advisory for toxic blue-green algae, which can harm people and pets. Officials recommend staying out of the water, avoiding algae and taking extra precautions before frequenting either during the current stretch of warm weather.



Health officials are warning Minnesotans to check the status of their favorite beach before heading out for a swim this weekend, as several popular Twin Cities beaches are closed or under advisory due to detected high levels of E. coli and toxic blue-green algae.

East Medicine Lake beach closed

What we know:

East Medicine Lake beach in Plymouth is closed until further notice after a recent water quality test revealed a high level of E. coli bacteria, according to health officials.

Officials say that the spike in E. coli is usually caused by runoff after heavy rain, which can carry animal feces into the water. Warm water temperatures can also help bacteria multiply.

People and pets are being told to stay out of the water near the beach for now.

Minneapolis beaches issue advisory for blue-green algae

What we know:

Meanwhile, both the main beach and the 50th Street beach on Lake Nokomis have blue-green algae levels above safe limits, leading the board to issue an advisory.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) says that the chemical produced by blue-green algae, microcystin, is harmful to both people and pets.

MPRB recommends that anyone visiting the beaches avoid touching the algae or the water, especially when algae blooms are visible. Blue-green algae blooms can look like pea soup or spilled green paint, according to the board.

Officials also advise avoiding swimming for 48 hours after rain, when bacteria levels can spike.

Why you should care:

E. coli and blue-green algae can cause serious health issues for both people and pets. Following these advisories helps protect yourself and your family from illness.

What we don't know:

It remains unknown when East Medicine Lake beach will reopen, or when blue-green algae levels at Lake Nokomis will return to safe levels.