Twin Cities beach closures: E. coli at East Medicine Lake beach, algae warnings in Lake Nokomis
(FOX 9) - Health officials are warning Minnesotans to check the status of their favorite beach before heading out for a swim this weekend, as several popular Twin Cities beaches are closed or under advisory due to detected high levels of E. coli and toxic blue-green algae.
East Medicine Lake beach closed
What we know:
East Medicine Lake beach in Plymouth is closed until further notice after a recent water quality test revealed a high level of E. coli bacteria, according to health officials.
Officials say that the spike in E. coli is usually caused by runoff after heavy rain, which can carry animal feces into the water. Warm water temperatures can also help bacteria multiply.
People and pets are being told to stay out of the water near the beach for now.
Minneapolis beaches issue advisory for blue-green algae
What we know:
Meanwhile, both the main beach and the 50th Street beach on Lake Nokomis have blue-green algae levels above safe limits, leading the board to issue an advisory.
The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) says that the chemical produced by blue-green algae, microcystin, is harmful to both people and pets.
MPRB recommends that anyone visiting the beaches avoid touching the algae or the water, especially when algae blooms are visible. Blue-green algae blooms can look like pea soup or spilled green paint, according to the board.
Officials also advise avoiding swimming for 48 hours after rain, when bacteria levels can spike.
Why you should care:
E. coli and blue-green algae can cause serious health issues for both people and pets. Following these advisories helps protect yourself and your family from illness.
What we don't know:
It remains unknown when East Medicine Lake beach will reopen, or when blue-green algae levels at Lake Nokomis will return to safe levels.
The Source: Information provided by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and City of Plymouth health officials.